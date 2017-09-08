The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant ― but succinct ― wisdom. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up hilarious 140-character musings. For this week’s great tweets from women, scroll through the list below. Then visit our Funniest Tweets From Women page for our past collections.
Sign up for our Funniest Tweets Of The Week newsletter here.
next time a guy asks me if i've watched "the wire" i'm gonna lie n say yes & then immediately demand if he's seen "broad city"— caitlin white (@harmonicait) September 4, 2017
I really hate when ppl switch their profiles between public and private. Either let me creep on you or dont. Stop playing mind games with me— Astrid Loch (@astrid_loch) September 1, 2017
God returns to his desk with a midnight snack. He squints at a video feed of Earth. The plate of nachos falls to the floor in slow motion.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) September 8, 2017
When someone says, "aww you look so tired" and you've had 9 hours of sleep. pic.twitter.com/islXIbxVf0— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) September 6, 2017
It turns out the answer to my problems wasn't at the bottom of this pint of ice cream, but the important thing is that I tried.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) September 6, 2017
No one ever mentioned that the rapture would last this long.— Kashana (@kashanacauley) September 6, 2017
The true cultural divide:— Emily McCombs (@msemilymccombs) September 6, 2017
My Red State Dad: "Well but nobody likes the Dixie Chicks..."
Me, shook: "EVERYBODY likes The Dixie Chicks."
My favorite position is hovering over the sink eating a bag of shredded cheese— Charlene deGuzman (@charstarlene) September 1, 2017
MY SISTER TEACHES CELLO— Marian Call (@mariancall) September 6, 2017
SHE REPORTS THAT HER NEW STUDENTS CALL SHARPS “HASHTAGS”
CONCERTO IN F HASHTAG
I need a massage and 16 million dollars.— Draya Michele (@drayamichele) September 6, 2017
Sext: My purse is full of tacos pic.twitter.com/vs97RFpHRG— Kendra Alvey (@Kendragarden) September 7, 2017
[tries to do something basic with a google product]— wikipedia brown (@eveewing) September 6, 2017
[can't]
[googles it]
[finds forum of 7 years of people with the same unresolved problem]
house hunting shows are more effective at calming a panic attack than xanax. i am soothed by other people's terrible choices.— Stephanie Marcus (@stephaniemarcus) September 8, 2017
Nursery rhymes are to poetry what pop songs are to music. They make no sense, they're super catchy, and only kids like them.— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) September 8, 2017
When I see someone at a carwash late at night, I assume they've just committed murder.— Julz&offee (@lovejulieacafe) September 1, 2017
I juggled my phone when I stumbled, and I think I took a Facebook poll, posted to Snapchat and bought a 50lb bag of quinoa on Amazon.— juicymorsel (@juicymorsel) September 8, 2017
every morning i wake up in a cold sweat, webmd says i suffer from the trump administration— Ziwe (@ziwe) September 6, 2017
Technically millennials did predict that our parents joining Facebook would be the end of the world— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) September 7, 2017
COWORKER: there's free beer— move your feet katie (@katefeetie) September 7, 2017
ME: ever see a sad lady get drunk at 3 on a Thursday?
COWORKER: what
ME: [cracks knuckles] you're in for a treat
if I order salad it should come chopped, I already did all of the hard work of ordering a salad and should not be expected to do more— maura quint (@behindyourback) September 8, 2017
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.
7.4k