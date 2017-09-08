The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant ― but succinct ― wisdom.

next time a guy asks me if i've watched "the wire" i'm gonna lie n say yes & then immediately demand if he's seen "broad city" — caitlin white (@harmonicait) September 4, 2017

I really hate when ppl switch their profiles between public and private. Either let me creep on you or dont. Stop playing mind games with me — Astrid Loch (@astrid_loch) September 1, 2017

God returns to his desk with a midnight snack. He squints at a video feed of Earth. The plate of nachos falls to the floor in slow motion. — Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) September 8, 2017

When someone says, "aww you look so tired" and you've had 9 hours of sleep. pic.twitter.com/islXIbxVf0 — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) September 6, 2017

It turns out the answer to my problems wasn't at the bottom of this pint of ice cream, but the important thing is that I tried. — Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) September 6, 2017

No one ever mentioned that the rapture would last this long. — Kashana (@kashanacauley) September 6, 2017

The true cultural divide:

My Red State Dad: "Well but nobody likes the Dixie Chicks..."

Me, shook: "EVERYBODY likes The Dixie Chicks." — Emily McCombs (@msemilymccombs) September 6, 2017

My favorite position is hovering over the sink eating a bag of shredded cheese — Charlene deGuzman (@charstarlene) September 1, 2017

MY SISTER TEACHES CELLO



SHE REPORTS THAT HER NEW STUDENTS CALL SHARPS “HASHTAGS”



CONCERTO IN F HASHTAG — Marian Call (@mariancall) September 6, 2017

I need a massage and 16 million dollars. — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) September 6, 2017

Sext: My purse is full of tacos pic.twitter.com/vs97RFpHRG — Kendra Alvey (@Kendragarden) September 7, 2017

[tries to do something basic with a google product]

[can't]

[googles it]

[finds forum of 7 years of people with the same unresolved problem] — wikipedia brown (@eveewing) September 6, 2017

house hunting shows are more effective at calming a panic attack than xanax. i am soothed by other people's terrible choices. — Stephanie Marcus (@stephaniemarcus) September 8, 2017

Nursery rhymes are to poetry what pop songs are to music. They make no sense, they're super catchy, and only kids like them. — Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) September 8, 2017

When I see someone at a carwash late at night, I assume they've just committed murder. — Julz&offee (@lovejulieacafe) September 1, 2017

I juggled my phone when I stumbled, and I think I took a Facebook poll, posted to Snapchat and bought a 50lb bag of quinoa on Amazon. — juicymorsel (@juicymorsel) September 8, 2017

every morning i wake up in a cold sweat, webmd says i suffer from the trump administration — Ziwe (@ziwe) September 6, 2017

Technically millennials did predict that our parents joining Facebook would be the end of the world — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) September 7, 2017

COWORKER: there's free beer

ME: ever see a sad lady get drunk at 3 on a Thursday?

COWORKER: what

ME: [cracks knuckles] you're in for a treat — move your feet katie (@katefeetie) September 7, 2017

if I order salad it should come chopped, I already did all of the hard work of ordering a salad and should not be expected to do more — maura quint (@behindyourback) September 8, 2017