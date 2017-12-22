The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant ― but succinct ― wisdom.

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant ― but succinct ― wisdom. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up hilarious 280-character musings. For this week's great tweets from women, scroll through the list below.

i bought a beyonce christmas ornament with absolutely no thought of buying a christmas tree.

— king crissle (@crissles) December 18, 2017

Tbh watching clueless bros try to navigate Sephora is one of the most pure holiday traditions.

— Ella Cerón (@ellaceron) December 16, 2017

this guy walked by me and asked “why you smiling at your phone for? is he that important?” and i said “yeah he is” but i was looking at this picture pic.twitter.com/fF0ngVyA1C

— cardi t (@radioheadass) December 18, 2017

man: hi



me: yeah right like i’m gonna fall for that again

— steph (@stephsstone) December 21, 2017

If I was on The Bachelor instead of roses I'd give out pizza slices and whoever blotted theirs with a napkin has to go home

— Sofiya Alexandra (@TheSofiya) December 15, 2017

I think we should ban the word President until further notice

— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) December 17, 2017

[explaining New Years Eve to an alien]

It's when you don't want to be invited to anything, but you're upset if you aren't.

— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) December 20, 2017

Just gave my first ukelele lesson. Spent a hour convincing this girl why she should not be learning ukelele. feels good to help others.

— Luwanda (@LuwandaJenkins) December 18, 2017

vegan and affordable makeup remover hack: cry!!

— Marissa Miller Kovac (@Marissa__Miller) December 18, 2017

The only good thing exercise has going for it is that Donald Trump does not do it.

— porochista khakpour (@PKhakpour) December 18, 2017

The outburst I had at JoAnn’s Fabrics is not reflective of who I am.

— Myrna Tellingheusen (@PearlsFromMyrna) December 16, 2017

me: "life is short, always tell people you love them and how you feel about them"

also me: *would rather die than talk about my feelings*

— farwz (@farwzz) December 18, 2017

Wait who the fuck is going big when going home is an option? I love home.

— Emily McCombs (@msemilymccombs) December 20, 2017

I've given up sleep and replaced it with big curly hair and a strong red lip.

— Kendra Alvey (@Kendragarden) December 19, 2017

I didn’t sexually harass anyone today. I’m going to celebrate by drinking some mulled cider.



You can all PayPal me cookies.

— Imani Gandy Canes (@AngryBlackLady) December 19, 2017

God grant me the confidence of people who play music on their phones in public and don’t wear headphones

— Allison Kilkenny (@allisonkilkenny) December 18, 2017

You become an adult when you open a carton of eggs to check it before buying.

— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) December 19, 2017

MILLION DOLLAR IDEA DO NOT STEAL: two-player spin the bottle

— Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) December 17, 2017

I’m gonna get a cup of tea and enjoy my Saturday morning.



[realizes it’s Tuesday]



oh



well have a great Tuesday everyone

— wikipedia brown (@eveewing) December 19, 2017

ME: I know a good amount of things

CROSSWORD PUZZLES: lol

— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) December 17, 2017

