20-foot bear slide coming to new park along Detroit Riverfront in 2025

The wait for Detroit's newest slide is proving to be more and more unbearable.

The 20-foot slide shaped like a brown bear is a part of the new 22-acre Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park at West Jefferson Avenue and Rosa Parks Boulevard that is expected to open to the public next year.

Back in early 2017, the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy decided to revamp West Riverfront Park as a part of their more-than-a-decade-long project to redevelop 5 1/2 miles of the Detroit Riverfront, turning the riverfront into a dynamic destination for both Detroiters and visitors.

The new 20-foot bear slide can be seen in this aerial view of the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park development on the Detroit riverfront on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

In April 2018, the Conservancy announced their decision for Michael Van Valkenburgh and Associates (MVVA), a New York-based architecture firm that is known for work on the Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City and numerous other projects across the country, to design the new park. Through the rest of 2018 into 2019, the MVVA architects and designers began to construct the park concept based on the community's desires.

On Oct. 17, 2018, the park was renamed after the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park, after the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation gifted $50 million to the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy for their redevelopment efforts − $40 million of which was allocated for construction for the new park and the remaining $10 million to support broader efforts for long-term sustainability along the riverfront.

An aerial view of the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park development in Detroit on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The 20-foot bear slide can be seen near front center.

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy broke ground on the park in May 2022, with plans for a sport house pavilion with basketball courts, a water garden, lined with trees and greenery, with direct access to the Detroit River where visitors can sit and dip their feet, an expansive lawn for special events and programs, and a 4-acre playground, home to the bear slide and other animal-shaped play structures.

More recently on May 5, the Detroit Riverfront posted a video on Instagram of the bear being built, making Detroiters eager to hitch a ride down the honey-loving, salmon-catching slide sometime in 2025.

The rendering of Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park on the Detroit riverfront was completed in 2022.

