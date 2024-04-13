20 firefighters respond to Ogden house fire that leaves dog, cat dead

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in Ogden Friday afternoon that killed two pets, according to Ogden Fire.

At around 4:30 p.m. on April 12, fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire on the 1000 block of Wall Avenue in Ogden. Fire units arrived on scene to find a one-story mobile home with “smoke and heavy flames” coming from the structure, according to a press release.

Officials said that flames were spreading to a neighboring home, but that fire crews were able to combat the fire and keep the neighboring home from sustaining major damage.

Those inside the mobile home had reportedly evacuated before the arrival of fire crews, however, one dog and one cat died in the blaze, officials said.

Four people and one dog were displaced, uninjured, according to Ogden Fire. They are all receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Firefighters from Ogden Fire and Weber Fire responded to this incident, involving 20 firefighters. The Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Officials said there was an estimated $80k in damage.

No further information is available at this time.

