I-20 EB in DeKalb County reopens after overnight crash, shutdown

The eastbound lanes of I-20 have reopened after a major overnight crash.

The crash happened on I-20 eastbound just past the Wesley Chapel Road exit, leaving all lanes blocked.

Triple Team Traffic says the crash has now cleared and the interstate has reopened. Traffic is getting back to normal in the area.

DeKalb Co: Crash scene just CLEARED on I-20/eb past Wesley Chapel Rd (Exit 68). They are picking up the diversion at I-285. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/mBxZXncc57 — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) June 14, 2024

Georgia Department of Transportation reported that the crash happened just before 2 a.m.

There is no word on what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.

