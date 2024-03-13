These Easter egg ideas will make the holiday season egg-stra special.

If you're looking for an Easter activity that is fun for the whole family, Easter egg dyeing is an egg-cellent choice.

Many people have fond memories of dyeing Easter eggs as kids. With a little bit of food coloring and a whole lot of patience, ordinary hard-boiled eggs can become colorful masterpieces.

These days, it's more common to see plastic eggs filled with candy on Easter egg hunts, but decorating traditional Easter eggs is still a rewarding, hands-on activity for the whole family.

Whether you're longing for an old-school Easter craft or excited to level up with modern techniques, these creative Easter egg ideas will show you exactly how to create the perfect themed decorations.

From minimalist string art to splashy ombré, there's an Easter egg idea for everyone. Everybunny will be thrilled to try out creative designs like geode eggs and festive confetti eggs.

Best of all, several of these craft ideas use materials you can find around the house, like paint, strings and ink. Grab your supplies and a carton of eggs, and prepare for craft night with the entire family to prep for Easter festivities ahead.

Kids and adults alike will be egg-cited to try out these 22 fun Easter egg ideas.

Galaxy Easter eggs

galaxy Easter eggs (Dream a Little Bigger )

These eggs are seriously out of this world. If your kids are into stargazing (or just really love anything that sparkles and shines), then make these galaxy-inspired beauties.

Get the tutorial at Dream a Little Bigger.

Alcohol ink Easter eggs

alcohol ink easter eggs (Dans le Lakehouse)

Using some vibrant, fast-drying alcohol ink, applicators and white plastic eggs, you can create Easter eggs that double as cool decor that will last season after season.

Get the tutorial at Dans le Lakehouse.

Easter Bunny eggs

easter bunny eggs (Ohoh Deco)

Complete with mini fleece hats and the sweetest little faces, you're in for a very hoppy Easter with these DIY bunnies.

Get the tutorial at Ohoh Deco.

String art Easter eggs

string art Easter eggs (The Merrythought)

String art has been showing up in homes since the 1970s. Now you can apply this same technique to your Easter eggs, using the thread color of your choice.

Get the tutorial at The Merrythought.

Geode Easter eggs

geode Easter eggs (Posh Little Designs )

Is that a geode, or an Easter egg? Adhere pink and purple stones to white eggs for a design that totally rocks.

Get the tutorial at Posh Little Designs.

Gingham Easter eggs

gingham Easter egg (The Blondielocks)

Wearing your Easter finest isn’t limited to your ensemble. Dress up your Easter eggs in their holiday best by trying your hand at a pink-hued gingham design.

Get the tutorial at The Blondielocks.

Spray paint Easter eggs

spray paint Easter eggs (Lovely Indeed )

For a quick and speedy way to color eggs that’s guaranteed to look bright and cheerful, try spray paint. This tutorial will show you how.

Get the tutorial at Lovely Indeed.

Tassel Easter eggs

tassel easter eggs (Made In a Day)

If your home's aesthetic leans bohemian, then these eggs will fit right in. Dress up wooden eggs with fringed accents that are reminiscent of a macrame wall hanging.

Get the tutorial at Made In a Day.

Burger Easter eggs

burger Easter eggs (Studio DIY )

Are these Easter eggs making you hungry? Well, they should, because they look just like real sliders.

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

Folk art Easter eggs

folk art easter eggs (Flax & Twine)

Give your Easter eggs a folksy spin with sheets of wood grain and a handy template.

Get the tutorial at Flax & Twine.

80s-inspired Easter eggs

80s inspired Easter eggs (A Kailo Chic Life )

Made to look like the Memphis design that popped up during the 1980s, these Easter eggs add a punch of color to any outdoor hunt.

Get the tutorial at A Kailo Chic Life.

Ice cream cone Easter eggs

ice cream cone easter eggs (Kara's Party Ideas )

These little ice cream cones are too cute with their pastel shades and teeny grins.

Get the tutorial at Kara’s Party Ideas.

Palm Springs Easter eggs

Palm Springs Easter eggs (Studio DIY)

Looking as if they’ve been pulled right from the midcentury mecca of Palm Springs, California, these Easter eggs were made for vintage enthusiasts.

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

Moroccan painted Easter eggs

Moroccan painted Easter eggs (Lovely Indeed)

If you love the design of an antique Moroccan rug, these eggs are right up your alley. Follow the steps to create the boho designs and pick up some artistic tricks in the process.

Get the tutorial at Lovely Indeed.

Fruity Easter eggs

fruit stamped easter eggs (Delineate Your Dwelling)

Using erasers and a stamp pad, make Easter eggs featuring the teeniest pineapples, apples and carrots you’ve ever seen.

Get the tutorial at Delineate Your Dwelling.

Temporary tattoo Easter eggs

temporary tattoo Easter eggs (A Beautiful Mess )

For a fast (and mess-free) way to decorate eggs, look to temporary tattoos. You’ll print your own, attach them to the eggs and voilà! Your basket will be filled with embellished eggs in no time.

Get the tutorial at A Beautiful Mess.

Ombré Easter eggs

Courtesy A Night Owl Blog

This dye method is a great way to create colorful stripes and gradients on your Easter eggs. Best of all, it uses simple yet safe ingredients like vinegar and food dye.

Get the tutorial at A Night Owl Blog.

Spin art Easter eggs

spin art Easter eggs (A Kailo Chic Life)

Remember doing spin art as a kid? Get nostalgic and try this design idea.

Get the tutorial at A Kailo Chic Life.

Dried flower Easter eggs

dried flower Easter eggs (Jane Merritt for The House That Lars Built )

Take the outdoors in and glue some straight-from-the-garden blooms to an assortment of dyed eggs.

Get the tutorial at The House That Lars Built.

Confetti-dipped Easter eggs

gold confetti dipped Easter eggs (Studio DIY )

It’s time to get your sparkle on! These Easter eggs are dressed for a party, complete with glitzy gold foil and pastel hues.

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.

Watercolor floral Easter eggs

watercolor floral easter eggs (Dream a Little Bigger )

You'll feel like a true artist when you bust out your watercolors to personalize eggs with floral designs. The best part: There isn't an exact science, so you can take some creative liberties with your paint job.

Get the tutorial at Dream a Little Bigger.

Carrot Easter eggs

Courtesy A Night Owl Blog

Watch out Easter bunny, here come the cutest carrots. These carrot Easter eggs would make the perfect centerpiece for your Easter display.

Get the tutorial at A Night Owl Blog.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com