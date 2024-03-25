20% chance of rain Tuesday; high of 60
20% chance of rain Tuesday; high of 60
Stay on-task and entertained with this Alexa hub, loved by the 'Queen of All Media' herself: 'It almost looks like a piece of art,' she said.
The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed for 10 holidays in 2024 and 2025. Find out whether the stock market is open today.
T-Mobile’s annual deal for baseball fans is back. From Tuesday through Sunday, the carrier’s customers can claim a free yearlong subscription to MLB.TV for live and on-demand streaming access to the entire Major League Baseball season.
The stories you need to start your day: Trump’s big Monday hearings, ‘The Bachelor’ season finale and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
CD Projekt Red is offering PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players the chance to check out Cyberpunk 2077 for free over the Easter weekend. You’ll be able to play up to five hours of the sprawling first-person RPG at no extra cost.
An expert shares advice for sharing a cancer diagnosis with children.
Lucid Motors is raising another $1 billion from its biggest financial backer, Saudi Arabia, as it looks to blunt the high costs associated with building and selling its luxury electric sedan. The company announced in a Monday morning regulatory filing that Ayar Third Investment, an affiliate of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has agreed to purchase $1 billion worth of Lucid's stock, which will add to the Kingdom's current stake of around 60% ownership. The fresh funding comes just a few weeks after Lucid told investors that it only plans to build around 9,000 of its Air electric vehicles this year, a slight bump over last year's output.
A reborn Toyota FJ Cruiser is reported to enter production in November in Thailand, but only for Asian markets. Questions remain about a U.S. version.
The penalty drops Alonso from sixth to eighth in the official Australian Grand Prix results.
Introducing a new bag to the Autoblog Luggage Test family, entirely so we can link to this post when referencing the bag in question.
You don't have to go to a pricey jeweler to get your rings resized, thanks to this Amazon find.
Super-sleek and secure, this winner comes in 25 colors and has RFID-blocking tech.
Over 5,000 shoppers give these comfy pants a perfect five-star rating — you can get them over 60% off.
At just over eight inches wide, this compact cutie won't take up too much space on the counter.
The 2025 Lexus NX gets some small cosmetic and convenience upgrades, and mostly low four-figure price increases. Prices go from $41,765 to $63,380.
These nonstick wonders are 'classy enough to hang on a pot rack' without a premium price to match.
Nearly 2,500 Amazon customers have given the affordable organizer a perfect five-star rating.
Square Enix has revealed that the second Final Fantasy XVI expansion, The Rising Tide, will arrive on April 18. A free update with quality-of-life improvements arrives on the same day.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
REI is currently offering an enticing 20% off coupon for popular gear from Yeti, from coolers to waterproof bags to camping chairs