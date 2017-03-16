20 Best Trader Joe's Finds Under $5

By Christina Stiehl

Pick up these Eat This, Not That!-approved foods next time you hit up this budget-friendly grocery store.

There’s so much to love about Trader Joe’s: The Hawaiian shirts. The free samples. The creative packaging. The too-good-to-be-true deals on healthy must-haves. And while TJ’s carries a bunch of food under its own house brand, the beloved grocery store chain also sells some familiar name-brand items. But even though most of their food is non-GMO, not everything is healthy (see: cookie butter and s’mores bites).

Luckily, there are plenty of healthy staples to fill your grocery cart that will keep you on track and under budget. We at Eat This, Not That! have rounded up some of our favorite Trader Joe’s finds for less than $5. From fresh produce to frozen food to olive oil, the bargains at TJ’s makes eating healthy cheap and easy. Of course, not every Trader Joe’s locations are the same, but these are the items we found at our local New York City store, and the prices are indicative of most stores nationwide. So take this list with you next time you go grocery shopping, and be sure to check out our list of Eat This, Not That! From Trader Joes.

Produce





1. 2-Pound Bag of

Mandarins

Per 1 mandarin: 47 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg sodium, 12 g carbs, 1.5 g fiber, 9 g sugar, 1 g protein

Price at most stores: $2.99 per bag

These mandarin oranges, or tangerines, are a steal at just $3 for a giant 2-pound bag. Stock up for an extra dose of vitamin C, and keep these within reach in your kitchen (think: in a bowl on your counter) so you always have a healthy snack on hand.

2. Organic Tuscan

Kale

Per 1 cup: 33 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg sodium, 6 g carbs, 2.5 g fiber, 0 g sugar, 3 g protein

Price at most stores: $2.29

Kale is such a versatile superfood, and TJ’s makes it easy to pick up the nutrient-packed leafy green. Toss this veggie into your smoothie, sauté with some fresh garlic, roast up your own kale chips. For more inspiration, check out our 20 Fresh Tips for How to Cook Kale.

3. Riced Cauliflower

