20 animals seized from Butler County home

Twenty animals were seized from a Butler County home on Monday.

State police were called to the 300 block of Pfeifer Road in Prospect for reports of 10 dogs living in “deplorable” conditions.

Police said the home was uninhabitable.

Ten dogs, one cat, four ducks and five chickens were seized from the home. Channel 11 was at the scene and saw the animals being taken to safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

