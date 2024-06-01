20-acre wildfire burning southwest of Eugene near Veneta

Reports from Watch Duty Fire Map late Friday afternoon indicated an estimated 20-acre wildfire was burning near Siuslaw River Road at milepost 24 near Veneta.

In an advisory Friday evening, Lorane Rural Fire Protection District said there was a known vegetation fire reportedly west of the Veterans Legacy camp off Siuslaw River Road.

Multiple units with the Lane Fire Authority South Battalion and Oregon Department of Forestry were on the scene. Residents were advised to avoid the area but no additional information was immediately available.

A plume of smoke rises over the Letsom Mt. Fire south of Veneta Friday May 31, 2024.

A time-lapse video caught on alertwildfire.org showed a plume of smoke rising from the hills south of Veneta.

According to Watch Duty, the fire has been deemed the "Letsom Mt. Fire."

This story will be updated as information is made available.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Wildfire burns, smoke column seen southwest of Eugene near Veneta