$20,000 reward to catch King City killers after 11 shot

(KRON) — A $20,000 reward to catch killers on the run was announced Monday after four people were slain at a birthday party in Monterey County. Police said 11 victims total were shot at 6 p.m. Sunday in the front yard of a house on North 2nd Street in King City.

A crowd had gathered in the front yard to celebrate a birthday party when the mass shooting unfolded.

The King City Police Department said three masked gunmen jumped out of a silver Kia and opened fire on party-goers. The killers fled the scene in the Kia and remain at-large.

King City officials are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the gunmen.

Four victims died at the scene. Two more gunshot victims remained in critical condition as of Monday night, KCPD said.

Police warned residents that the suspects are considered armed and dangerous. If you find them or the Kia, call 911, and do not approach.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact King City Police Department Sgt. Josh Partida by calling 831-386-5988 or emailing jpartida@kingcity.com.

The police department wrote, “The King City Police Department would like to extend its condolences to the families and friends of the deceased and injured. This is truly a sad day for the entire King City community. We share your pain and assure you that we are taking all possible steps to identify the suspects and bring them to justice.”

Mayor Mike LeBarre described the quadruple killing as a “ruthless act of violence.” The mayor said, “We are heartbroken and share our deepest condolences with the family and friends of those who were killed by this ruthless act of violence. I want to assure the community that we are taking all measures and dedicating all resources within our reach to bring these criminals to justice.”

