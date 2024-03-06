£20,000 for Mr Darcy’s linen shirt? A bargain if they throw in lovely Colin...

Someone is about to receive the best Mother’s Day gift ever purchased. The wet white linen shirt that the nation swooned over when Mr Darcy walked out of the lake in the glorious 1995 TV adaptation of Pride and Prejudice is has been sold at auction for £20,000. I was disappointed to discover that the lucky purchaser will not acquire actor Colin Firth, who was very much part of the original attraction.

Iconic clothes rather lose their appeal without the original wearer. Penny Mordaunt is selling the stunning teal outfit with gold leaf epaulettes and matching headband in which she stole the show at the King’s Coronation. The Leader of the House says she wants the proceeds from the gown to fund projects in her Portsmouth constituency. A lovely idea, but who could possibly inhabit the dress as magnificently as Ms Mordaunt? It would be a brave woman who tried to wear it after her.

Similarly, one fears that Mr Darcy’s celebrated shirt, now dry and ironed, may lack a certain “phwoar!” factor. There is a very funny scene in the TV series where our hero, wearing the recently soaked white linen shirt and britches, his dark fringe damp and curly, bumps into Elizabeth Bennet (Jennifer Ehle) and they make strained small talk while Lizzy does her best to extract her gaze from Mr Darcy’s nipples, clearly visible through said wet shirt, and the enthralling rest of him. A knowledgeable lady on Radio 4 said gentlemen of the period didn’t wear pants, but tucked the long flaps of their shirts underneath them to increase the bulk of their, ahem, bulge. Well, they do say Miss Bennet never properly fell in love with Mr Darcy until she saw the size of his Pemberley.

Of course, Jane Austen’s 1813 novel contains no such episode at the lake. It was inserted by the screenwriter Andrew Davies, genius adapter of classic novels, who could get a sexual frisson into a fridge-freezer manual. I think Austen would have approved, though, because Davies brought to delicious life what the great author implied but could not write.

At the height of Darcymania, I found myself sitting at dinner next to Colin Firth who was charmingly (and modestly) taken aback to find himself an overnight sex symbol. He said he had told his aunt, a great Austenite, that he had just landed the part of Mr Darcy and the aunt replied: “Don’t be silly, Colin. Mr Darcy is a terribly attractive man.” £20,000 for the shirt is a bargain if they throw in lovely Colin.

