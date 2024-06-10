20,000 acres in Pisgah National Forest, WNC will be aerially sprayed to combat spongy moth

Nearly 20,000 acres of land in parts of Pisgah National Forest will be aerially sprayed this week — the week of June 10 — to slow the spread of spongy moth infestations.

The U.S. Forest Service and North Carolina Department of Agriculture will take on the project, treating private and National Forest System lands in N.C., according to a news release from National Forests in North Carolina. The aim of the treatment is to disrupt spongy moth reproduction, reducing their numbers.

"The use of mating disruption is part of the Slow the Spread Program that focuses on early detection and reduction of low-level populations," said Forest Service Entomologist Tom Coleman in a news release. "The treatment is expected to prevent current low-level infestations of spongy moths from growing to outbreak levels."

The treatment will be applied by low-flying aircrafts, and applications will only be conducted under suitable weather conditions. If weather is favorable, the project area could be completed within a single day.

What areas are being aerially sprayed?

In total, the operation will cover almost 20,000 acres of private and public lands in Yancey and Haywood counties.

In Yancey County, the areas treated will include the Big East Fork Trailhead and parts of the Shining Rock Wilderness. Signs will be posted along trails to inform trail users of the project before entering treated areas.

What chemical is being sprayed in Pisgah National Forest?

A spongy moth pheromone will be sprayed in order to confuse the moths during mating, disrupting their reproduction. As the spray only affects spongy moths, it poses no risk to people, other insects, birds, fish or other animals, the news release said.

What problems do the spongy moth cause?

An oak tree in the Wisconsin shown in a healthy state and defoliated by spongy moth caterpillars.

The news release said that the spongy moth is one of the most destructive pests currently threatening the Pisgah National Forest. Their caterpillars damage and kill trees by feeding on their leaves. As oak leaves are a favorite food of spongy moths, the large oak population in Pisgah National Forest is particularly vulnerable.

Due to the destruction the moths can cause, the Slow the Spread program notes that this week's aerial spray treatment is a part of what was established in 2000 to suppress the insects' ability to breed.

What do spongy moths look like?

According to the U.S. Forest Service:

Eggs: From fall to early spring, spongy moths can be spotted as eggs in small, hairy masses that range in appearance from brown to cream-colored. The masses are located on tree trunks and large branches, as well as other objects like rocks, logs, motor vehicles and more.

Caterpillars and pupae : In the spring, caterpillars hatch. Spongy moth caterpillars first appear dark and hairy, then develop raised red and blue spots as they increase in size. Mature caterpillars can range from 1.5 to 2.5 inches long. After reaching maturity, the moths pupate. Pupae are dark brown and can be found on trees, rocks and other structures.

Adult moths: From early June to early October, adult spongy moths emerge. Male moths are mottled brown with feathery antennae and black wing markings, and have a wingspan of about 1.5 inches. Females can be white or cream-colored with black markings on their wings and have thin, wire-like antennae. They are larger, with wingspans of about 2.5 inches.

