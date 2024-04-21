2 young siblings killed, 15 hurt after car crashes into birthday party in Michigan

A suspected drunken driver killed two young siblings and injured over a dozen people when she drove into a birthday party at a boat club in Michigan on Saturday afternoon, according to the Monroe County Police Department.

At around 3 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene after a 66-year-old woman crashed 25 feet into the building where the party was being held, states the county's sheriff department in a press release posted to Facebook.

The brother, 5, and sister, 8, were attending a birthday party at the Swan Boat Club in Monroe County, which is about 30 miles south of Detroit, according to the release.

The siblings were pronounced dead at the scene, states the sheriff's department.

Fifteen adults and children were injured, the release said. Of those 15, six adults and three children were transported to hospitals in the area by helicopter or ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Flowers were left at the scene April 21, 2024, where a driver smashed through a wall at the Swan Boat Club during a child’s birthday party in Newport.

Who is the driver in the Michigan crash?

The woman, whose identity has not been confirmed, was taken into custody for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, the release said, adding that she is currently being held at the Monroe County Jail.

"Additional criminal charges will likely be brought against the driver as the investigation proceeds," the release said.

GoFundMe organized for family

Diane Harrington, who said she is the aunt of the siblings, created a GoFundMe to raise money and give the two children a "proper funeral and burial service."

According to the fundraiser, the siblings' mother and older brother were in critical condition at the time it was created.

So far, it has raised around $52,000 of its $100,000 goal. Money left over after funeral expenses will go to the family to help with housing and medical expenses, the GoFundMe page said.

"Yesterday during this tragic event the lives of two young children ... were lost," states a post from the boat club where the party was held. In another, it said it would remain closed until Sunday following the tragedy.

