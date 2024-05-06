2 New York City affordable housing lotteries offering homes to own

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers typically use the NYC Housing Connect website to find affordable apartments to rent in the city, but did you know it also features affordable housing lotteries for those looking to own a home in Manhattan and the Bronx?

How to improve your chances to win affordable housing in NYC

943-947 Teller Avenue

943-947 Teller Avenue Apartments (NYC Housing Connect)

Located in the Bronx, this building has six apartments with one to four bedrooms available in the lottery. There is currently a waiting list, and eligible buyers are recommended to have 10% of the unit’s purchase price available for a down payment. The lottery ends on May 29, and you can learn more information here.

NME 3 Co-ops

NME 3 Co-ops (NYC Housing Connect)

In Manhattan, on 140th Street and 150th Street, 52 new co-op units are available for sale as part of the housing lottery. The lottery expires on June 18, and eligible buyers are recommended to have 10% of the unit’s purchase price available for a down payment. You can learn more here.

New Yorkers need to check if they are eligible for affordable housing. Qualified people’s income is based on a household’s percentage of the Area Median Income, which the government sets yearly. You must be at least 18 years old and meet additional guidelines set according to the city.

For more information on affordable housing resources in New York City, click here.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in New York City and Washington, D.C. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here, and follow him on X and Facebook @OfficialRizk. Get in touch at jonathan.rizk@pix11.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.