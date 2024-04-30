2 years after drug deal gone wrong near Dover, man pleads guilty to murder

A young man who shot a 33-year-old man near Dover after demanding drugs from the victim in March 2022 has pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

Marcus Bailey, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, also pleaded guilty to gun charges. He and prosecutors have agreed to recommend a 20- to 30-year prison sentence.

According to court documents and the Delaware Department of Justice, Bruce Wright and Bailey had set up a deal for the then-teenager to by "marijuana products" in the Capitol Park community near Dover. As Wright was sitting in his car on Senator Avenue, Bailey entered the vehicle through the back driver's side door.

He spoke to Wright, "demanded" drugs, then shot him once in the head before running from the car.

Two days after the shooting, police arrested Bailey during a traffic stop in a Wawa parking lot near Long Neck. At the time, he was charged him with first-degree murder, robbery and several firearms charges.

It's not clear whether a sentencing date has been set.

