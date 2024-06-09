2 wounded in early morning shooting on Lodge freeway in Detroit

Two people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after an early morning shooting on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit, police said. A third person was injured in a related car crash that occurred later.

The incident occurred at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the northbound Lodge (M-10) near Seven Mile Road in Detroit, Michigan State Police said in a social media post.

"Detectives are continuing to look for evidence and interviewing witnesses," said Lieutenant Mike Shaw. "Currently, we are working to determine exactly what occurred and possible suspect(s). If you have information call 855.MICH.TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800 SPEAK.UP."

Shooting Investigation:

06/09 at 1:30AM

Location:

Northbound Lodge near Seven Mile

Synopsis:

The Detroit Regional Communication Center received a call about a single vehicle crash on north Lodge near McNichols. The caller stated they had been shot at and were hiding. 1/ pic.twitter.com/cFAo5YFgHn — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) June 9, 2024

A call to the Detroit Regional Communication Center reported a single vehicle crash on the Lodge Freeway near McNichols Road, with the caller reporting they had been shot at and were hiding, MSP said. Police said a secondary crash happened when a vehicle struck the victim's abandoned vehicle.

Police closed the Lodge freeway for investigation, pending further investigation.

MSP said the caller's vehicle had bullet holes in it and the driver, an 18-year-old from West Bloomfield and the passenger, a 19-year-old from Southfield, were found with gunshot wounds in their arms. Both victims are listed in temporary serious condition at a local hospital, police said. The driver in the secondary crash had minor injuries.

Police did not publicly identify the victims or a potential motive for the shooting. It is unclear where police found the victims with the gunshot wounds.

Police are conducting an ongoing investigation into the incident.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Early morning shooting on Lodge in Detroit freeway leaves 2 wounded