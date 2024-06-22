2 World Market stores coming soon to Greater Cincinnati

Signage at a Rookwood Commons & Pavilions storefront indicates a World Market is coming to the Norwood shopping center soon.

Two World Market stores are set to open soon in Greater Cincinnati.

The retail chain, which touts their selection of affordable home goods and international food, is opening locations in Norwood and Crestview Hills.

Opening dates for the two locations are unknown, but hints that the stores are coming soon are plentiful.

The Norwood location is set to open in Rookwood Commons & Pavilions.

A store front between Sierra and Mitchell’s Salon & Day Spa at the shopping center displays signs that indicate a World Market is opening soon and is currently hiring. An employee from the Rookwood Commons & Pavilions leasing office confirmed that the retailer is coming to the shopping center.

Crestview Hills Town Center’s website lists World Market as "Coming soon."

There are 239 World Market stores in the United States, according to the company’s website. The website lists eight locations in Ohio, including the Norwood location.

The Crestview Hills World Market store will be Kentucky's third.

Messages for requesting details on when the stores will open were not returned by the time of publication.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: World Market to open stores in Norwood and Crestview Hills