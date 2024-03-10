2 women and a young boy were shot in an apartment in Antioch Sunday, Metro Police say

Gabrielle Chenault , Nashville Tennessean
Three people were injured in a shooting Sunday midday at the Baker Station Apartments in Antioch.

Metro Nashville Police spokesperson Don Aaron said the incident was a domestic shooting. A man who formerly lived in the apartment shot a 21-year-old woman, a 31-year-old and a young boy.

After shooting the women and child, the man fatally shot himself, police said.

According to MNPD, the child is in stable condition and has helped detectives with a lot of information. Both women who were shot are in critical life-threating condition at Vanderbilt.

The 21-year-old woman has a 7-month-old child who was not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation, and names have not been released.

