2 women and a young boy were shot in an apartment in Antioch Sunday, Metro Police say

Three people were injured in a shooting Sunday midday at the Baker Station Apartments in Antioch.

Metro Nashville Police spokesperson Don Aaron said the incident was a domestic shooting. A man who formerly lived in the apartment shot a 21-year-old woman, a 31-year-old and a young boy.

After shooting the women and child, the man fatally shot himself, police said.

According to MNPD, the child is in stable condition and has helped detectives with a lot of information. Both women who were shot are in critical life-threating condition at Vanderbilt.

The 21-year-old woman has a 7-month-old child who was not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation, and names have not been released.

Detectives continue to investigate the noon domestic shooting of 2 women & a 7-year-old boy at an apt in the Baker Station complex in South Nashville. The gunman, the estranged boyfriend of 1 of the women, fatally shot himself after shooting the 3. The 3 victims are hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/LEvvGyKmGX — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 10, 2024

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 3 shot in Baker Station complex in South Nashville, Metro Police say