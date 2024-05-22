2 women wanted trying to use stolen bank cards at Starbucks, Arby’s in metro Atlanta

WSBTV.com News Staff
Henry County police want to identify two women accused of breaking into a car and stealing a bag that contained debit and credit cards.

On April 24, the two women shown in the surveillance camera photo are suspected of breaking into a car in the Ross parking lot at 1900 Jonesboro Road in McDonough.

Police say they stole a bag with the cards and then tried to use those cards at Starbucks and Arby’s across the street, but failed.

If you recognize them, please call Detective J. Blackburn at 770-288-7755, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text us tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

