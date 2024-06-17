2 women report sexual assault incidents on Douglas State Trail

Jun. 17—ROCHESTER — Rochester police responded to two reports of criminal sexual conduct on the Douglas State Trail near Valleyhigh Drive on Sunday, June 16.

According to police, a male, believed to be in his early teens, touched two women's backsides in two separate incidents.

One woman reported she was about to begin riding her bike when a boy asked if he could touch her. When she said no, the boy followed her on his bike and grabbed her backside. Later, another woman reported being slapped twice by a boy while she was running.

Rochester police searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.