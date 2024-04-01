2 women killed, 5 injured after gunmen opens fire from car Easter morning, GBI says

Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV reported that 2 women died in a shooting in Laurens County early Sunday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Just after 2 a.m., Dublin police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Avenue to reports of a shooting.

Police say a vehicle stopped near that address and the people inside the vehicle fired shots, striking seven people.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WSB-TV.

Read: Father and son killed by oldest son, mom shot several times in Duclay domestic dispute

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.