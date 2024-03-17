2 women killed in 3-car crash in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Howard County are investigating a fatal three-car crash that happened in Ellicott City overnight.

An Acura was traveling in the wrong direction on Route 100 westbound at about 2:05 a.m. Sunday, police said.

The Acura was hit by a Subaru Forester and Lincoln Town Car in the area of Snowden River Parkway.

2 dead, 5 hurt in shooting in Northwest DC

The drivers of the Acura and Subaru – both of whom were women – were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Lincoln was not injured.

Police say the driver of the Acura was not wearing her seatbelt. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Route 100 westbound was closed for about four hours.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.