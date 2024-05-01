2 women ‘hanging out’ on front porch shot dead in ‘ambush-style’ attack, Texas cops say

Two women sitting on the front porch of a Texas home were killed in an ambush shooting early May 1, police said.

Houston police said three friends were “just hanging out visiting” around 1:30 a.m. on May 1 when a man sneaked up and fired several rounds, according to a news briefing shared by KRIV.

“It appeared to be an ambush-style attack,” Houston Homicide Detective J Diaz said in a news briefing with KHOU. “The suspect hid behind a fence, … then proceeded to ambush the victims from behind.”

Diaz said the suspect is likely an estranged boyfriend of one of the victims, noting there was an “ongoing domestic issue” between them.

Two women, a 39-year-old and a 22-year-old, were killed instantly, and the third woman escaped, according to police, KTRK reported.

Police said there were five children inside the home at the time of the shooting, but none were injured, according to KRTK.

The 39-year-old victim was identified as Mary Arredondo, mother of four, according to KRIV.

“It shouldn’t have happened, they were just enjoying their night,” Selinda Trevino, Arredondo’s mother, said in an interview with the outlet.

“Whoever did it, please turn yourself in,” Trevino said. “Give me closure.”

Police said the suspect was wearing a blue hoodie, camouflage pants, black gloves, black shoes and a cap, KHOU reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Homicide Division at 713-308-3600, according to the outlet.

