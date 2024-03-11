2 women found dead in overturned car after crash on Vermont highway, police say

Two women were found dead in an overturned car after a crash on a highway in Vermont over the weekend, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the southbound side of Interstate 91 in Barnet on Saturday found four people in a wrecked Nissan Versa that had struck a tree and rolled over, according to Vermont State Police.

Two crash of the crash victims, 27-year-old Jessica Norrie and 28-year-old Bryana Gillis, both of St. Johnsbury, were pronounced dead at the scene. Christian Montandon, 44, of Bradford, was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with serious injuries, while Richard Kendall III, 29, also of St. Johnsbury, suffered minor injuries.

State police said a preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of the vehicle veered off the roadway, struck a large tree, and overturned.

It’s not clear who was driving the car at the time of the crash but state police noted that all four occupants were not wearing seatbelts.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to call Vermont State Police Trooper Jason Haley at 802-748-3111.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

