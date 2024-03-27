2 women beat man, steal his truck: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two women were arrested in Escambia County after they allegedly beat a man and stole his truck, according to an arrest report.

Brooklyn Lashea Brown, 18, and Tabitha Janie Torrence, 37, were arrested Monday night.

Crestview man arrested on multiple charges after leading deputies on chase

According to Brown’s arrest report, deputies were called on Monday for a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found a man with blood on his face, red marks on his chest and his shirt was torn.

The man told deputies that Torrence and Brown had attacked him in his driveway before leaving in his truck, according to the report.

He told deputies he had pulled into his driveway, and before he could get out of his truck, the women began punching and clawing him.

Brown then allegedly pulled out a knife and told the victim she was going to stab him several times. The two women were then able to pull him out of the truck and continued attacking him until he was pushed into a gate and fell down, according to the report.

That is when Torrence allegedly got into the victim’s vehicle and left.

Deputies asked the victim what caused the incident, which he said he believed was caused by a phone call. Allegedly, Torrence called his phone and a female friend answered it.

Okaloosa deputy assaulted while evicting group from condo: Arrest report

Deputies also talked with a witness who corroborated the whole incident, according to the report. A security camera also captured some of the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.