2 women arrested for allegedly driving through Kern County with 10 lbs of fentanyl: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two women were arrested last week for allegedly driving on Interstate 5 with 10 pounds of suspected fentanyl worth nearly half a million dollars.

The California Highway Patrol said officers pulled over a vehicle along I-5 near Highway 223 in Bakersfield on June 7.

According to CHP officials, an officer saw indications inside the vehicle that suggested two inside the vehicle “were involved in criminal activity.” Officers and a drug-sniffing K9 located a hidden compartment in the car’s dashboard that contained about 10 pounds of suspected fentanyl worth more than $454,000.

The two women — identified by CHP as Nieli Lugo, 30, and Victoria Olivas, 23 — were arrested and booked into Kern County jail for possession of fentanyl for sale and transportation of fentanyl, officials said in a statement.

Neither Lugo nor Olivas were listed as in-custody according Kern County jail records Monday night.

