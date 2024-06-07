2 women accused in Henderson business robbery, 1 arrested: police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One person was arrested and another remains on the loose after police said two women robbed a business in Henderson Friday afternoon.

Henderson police officers responded to the 600 block of Valle Verde Drive near Sunset Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. following reports of a robbery taking place in that area.

Police said two women entered a business and demanded money while advising that they had a firearm, although no actual weapon was seen. The women then left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

One suspect was eventually taken into custody and another suspect is still outstanding.

No injuries were reported. The investigation remained ongoing as of Friday afternoon, police said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.