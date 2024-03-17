2 women and 1 man were shot dead in an apartment just outside Coral Gables, cops say

Two women were shot dead and a man appeared to take his own life with a gun Saturday night in a West Miami-Dade apartment building, police said.

The triple tragedy occurred at the Windsor Ludlam Trail Apartments, 7004 SW 40th St., about a mile and a half west of Coral Gables on Bird Road. While Miami-Dade police haven’t released any names as of 8:45 a.m. Sunday, they did say detectives thought all three lived in one apartment at the building, where a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment can rent for $4,100 per month.

Police say when officers answered a shots fired call around 8:53 p.m., they found one woman shot outside of a unit. While tending to her, they heard a gun fire inside the apartment.

Inside the apartment, they found another woman shot and a man “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

All three died at the scene.

This story will be updated as more is learned.