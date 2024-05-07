2 winning lottery tickets were sold at stores in metro Phoenix. Did you win?

Have you checked your lottery numbers yet? You could be a winner!

Two winning lottery tickets were recently sold in Arizona — the Fantasy 5 jackpot, worth $695,000, and a smaller prize for last night's Powerball draw, worth $50,000 plus the $10,000 Power Play option.

Both tickets were sold in metro Phoenix. The winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at a Food City at 4239 W. McDowell Road, between 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road. The winning Powerball ticket was sold at 614 W. Roosevelt St., between Seventh Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

What were the May 6, 2024, Fantasy 5 winning numbers?

The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing were 9, 14, 24, 28 and 41.

What were the May 6, 2024, Powerball winning numbers?

The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing were 7, 23, 24, 56 and 60. The Powerball was 25, and the Power Play was 2x.

