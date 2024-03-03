2 winning lottery tickets sold in Queens: officials

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pair of top prize lottery tickets were both sold in Queens, according to lottery officials.

The biggest prize game from a third place Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The ticket was sold at 61-46 188th Street in Fresh Meadows, lottery officials said.

A winning Take 5 ticket worth $36,637.50 was sold at a Mobil Mart at 165-01 Hillside Avenue in Jamaica, lottery officials said.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

