2 well-known Tri-Cities politicos take aim at higher offices during 2024 filing week

Shawn Sant, Franklin County’s long-serving prosecutor, and Blanche Barajas, a Pasco City Council member and former mayor, are taking aim at higher office.

The two are the latest to file to run for election in 2024. May 6-10 is filing week in Washington state for those seeking certain federal, state and local offices.

The Aug. 6 primary will narrow field of candidates in individual races to two. Finalists will advance to the Nov. 5 general election, which will be dominated by the race for U.S. president.

Sant, who has served as county prosecutor since 2011, is running for the Benton Franklin Superior Court seat being vacated by Judge Sam Swanberg.

Swanberg is stepping down on May 17 ahead of a hearing before the Commission on Judicial Conduct on whether he violated codes guiding judicial behavior.

Sant is the second candidate to seek the job. Bronson Brown, who is a Benton County Superior Court Commissioner as well as legal counsel to the Kennewick School District, also filed this week for the position.

Sant previously ran for a Superior Court judge position, but did not advance beyond the primary.

Judge Dave Petersen was the eventual winner. Sant won his current term as prosecutor in 2022. If elected to the bench, he will have to give up the prosecutor position. If he is not elected, he can continue as prosecutor until his current term expires in 2026.

Pasco Councilwoman Blanche Barajas joined the race to unseat Franklin County Commissioner Rocky Mullen, a Republican.

Barajas is running as an independent. Fellow challenger Ana Ruiz Kennedy has filed as a Democrat.

Other key filings in state, federal, local races:

U.S. Senator

Chuck Jackson, Independent

Paul L. Giesick, Democrat

Dr. Raul Garcia, Republican

Henry C. Dennison, Socialist Workers

David Titon, Nonpartisan

Mel Ram, Republican

Not filed by 5 p.m., Wednesday: Patty Murray, Democrat, incumbent

U.S. House Washington 4th District

Dan Newhouse, Republican, incumbent

Tiffany Smiley, Republican

Jerrod Sessler, Republican

Washington State Legislature

District 8

House: Position 1: Stephanie Barnard, Republican, incumbent

House Position 2: April Connors, Republican, incumbent

District 9

House Position 1: Mary Dye, Republican, incumbent

House Position 2: Joe Schmick, Republican, incumbent.

Senate: Mark G. Schoesler, Republican, incumbent

District 14

House Position 1: Chelsea Dimas, Democrat

Senate: Curtis King, Republican

Senate: Maria Belstran, Democrat

District 16

House, Position 1: Mark Klicker, Republican, incumbent

House, Position 2: Skyler Rude, Republican, incumbent

Senate: Perry Dozier, Republican, incumbent

Benton County Commission

Commissioner District 1: Jerome Delvin, Republican, incumbent

Commissioner District 1: Jeff J. Smart, Republican

Commissioner District 3: Will McKay, Republican, incumbent

Benton Public Utility Commission

Position 3: Barry Bush, incumbent

Franklin County Commission

District 1: Stephen Bauman, Republican, appointed incumbent

District 1: Paul L. Frenzel, Republican

District 2: Rocky Mullen, Republican, incumbent

District 2: Ana Ruiz Kennedy, Democrat

District 2: Blanche Barajas, Independent

Benton Franklin Superior Court Judge

Position 1: Dave Petersen, incumbent

Position 2: Joe Burrowes, incumbent

Position 3: Diane N. Ruff, incumbent

Position 4: Norma Rodriguez, incumbent

Position 5 (no incumbent): Bronson J. Brown

Position 5 (no incumbent): Shawn P. Sant

Position 6: Jacqueline Stam, incumbent

Position 7: Jackie Shea-Brown, incumbent

Franklin Public Utility Commission

District 3: Stu Nelson, incumbent

District 3: Pedro Torres