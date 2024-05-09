2 well-known Tri-Cities politicos take aim at higher offices during 2024 filing week
Shawn Sant, Franklin County’s long-serving prosecutor, and Blanche Barajas, a Pasco City Council member and former mayor, are taking aim at higher office.
The two are the latest to file to run for election in 2024. May 6-10 is filing week in Washington state for those seeking certain federal, state and local offices.
The Aug. 6 primary will narrow field of candidates in individual races to two. Finalists will advance to the Nov. 5 general election, which will be dominated by the race for U.S. president.
Sant, who has served as county prosecutor since 2011, is running for the Benton Franklin Superior Court seat being vacated by Judge Sam Swanberg.
Swanberg is stepping down on May 17 ahead of a hearing before the Commission on Judicial Conduct on whether he violated codes guiding judicial behavior.
Sant is the second candidate to seek the job. Bronson Brown, who is a Benton County Superior Court Commissioner as well as legal counsel to the Kennewick School District, also filed this week for the position.
Sant previously ran for a Superior Court judge position, but did not advance beyond the primary.
Judge Dave Petersen was the eventual winner. Sant won his current term as prosecutor in 2022. If elected to the bench, he will have to give up the prosecutor position. If he is not elected, he can continue as prosecutor until his current term expires in 2026.
Pasco Councilwoman Blanche Barajas joined the race to unseat Franklin County Commissioner Rocky Mullen, a Republican.
Barajas is running as an independent. Fellow challenger Ana Ruiz Kennedy has filed as a Democrat.
Other key filings in state, federal, local races:
U.S. Senator
Chuck Jackson, Independent
Paul L. Giesick, Democrat
Dr. Raul Garcia, Republican
Henry C. Dennison, Socialist Workers
David Titon, Nonpartisan
Mel Ram, Republican
Not filed by 5 p.m., Wednesday: Patty Murray, Democrat, incumbent
U.S. House Washington 4th District
Dan Newhouse, Republican, incumbent
Tiffany Smiley, Republican
Jerrod Sessler, Republican
Washington State Legislature
District 8
House: Position 1: Stephanie Barnard, Republican, incumbent
House Position 2: April Connors, Republican, incumbent
District 9
House Position 1: Mary Dye, Republican, incumbent
House Position 2: Joe Schmick, Republican, incumbent.
Senate: Mark G. Schoesler, Republican, incumbent
District 14
House Position 1: Chelsea Dimas, Democrat
Senate: Curtis King, Republican
Senate: Maria Belstran, Democrat
District 16
House, Position 1: Mark Klicker, Republican, incumbent
House, Position 2: Skyler Rude, Republican, incumbent
Senate: Perry Dozier, Republican, incumbent
Benton County Commission
Commissioner District 1: Jerome Delvin, Republican, incumbent
Commissioner District 1: Jeff J. Smart, Republican
Commissioner District 3: Will McKay, Republican, incumbent
Benton Public Utility Commission
Position 3: Barry Bush, incumbent
Franklin County Commission
District 1: Stephen Bauman, Republican, appointed incumbent
District 1: Paul L. Frenzel, Republican
District 2: Rocky Mullen, Republican, incumbent
District 2: Ana Ruiz Kennedy, Democrat
District 2: Blanche Barajas, Independent
Benton Franklin Superior Court Judge
Position 1: Dave Petersen, incumbent
Position 2: Joe Burrowes, incumbent
Position 3: Diane N. Ruff, incumbent
Position 4: Norma Rodriguez, incumbent
Position 5 (no incumbent): Bronson J. Brown
Position 5 (no incumbent): Shawn P. Sant
Position 6: Jacqueline Stam, incumbent
Position 7: Jackie Shea-Brown, incumbent
Franklin Public Utility Commission
District 3: Stu Nelson, incumbent
District 3: Pedro Torres