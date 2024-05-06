2 wanted in SC homicide arrested

May 6—RANDOLPH COUNTY — A man and woman wanted in connection with a homicide in South Carolina led officers on a chase all the way into Randolph County, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said.

On Friday law enforcement agencies were alerted that Mitchell Charles Strickland, 38, and Shelby Jeanette Strickland, 32, had fled York County, southwest of Charlotte, north on Interstate 85 and were headed into the Triad area.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office deputies and other agencies in the vicinity began looking for the vehicle and within a few minutes saw a black vehicle with a South Carolina plate being chased by an N.C. State Highway Patrol car, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies and a Thomasville Police Department officer joined the trooper, who then initiated a traffic stop.

The Stricklands obeyed the commands given and were arrested. Mitchell Strickland is charged in South Carolina with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Shelby Strickland is charged with accessory to murder.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle for towing, firearms were found, the sheriff's office said.

They were being held for the extradition process back to South Carolina.

No information about the homicide investigation was immediately available.