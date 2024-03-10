2 violent road rage incidents in 2 Days in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Law enforcement in two Hampton Roads cities said road rage led to violence in the past week. In Chesapeake, one man died following a shooting on South Military Highway and Canal Drive Friday morning. The suspect is due in court Monday morning.

This is the first of at least two violent road rage incidents that have happened in the past week in Hampton Roads.

In the second, police say a 29-year-old was hurt following an incident on Shoulders Hill Road in Suffolk on Saturday.

“If you feel you are in a situation that’s being provoked by somebody with hand gestures or verbally venting, just move yourself from that situation,” said Virginia State Police Sergeant Michelle Anaya.

Anaya told 10 On Your Side, traffic and construction is causing drivers to engage in some scary exchanges on the road. One such incident was caught on camera in September of last year when a man pointed a gun at a driver on I-64 east bound in Newport News.

Previous Coverage: Video shows driver point gun on I-64 in Newport News

“We’re seeing more of these incidents in the Hampton Roads area because most people do not give themselves enough time to get to their destination,” said Sgt. Anaya. “They’re not factoring in congestion, and also a lot of construction.”

Chesapeake police say 51-year-old Derrick Knight was killed following an alleged “road rage” incident on South Military Highway and Canal Drive Friday morning. 55-year-old Leonard Parker is now behind bars in connection to this shooting.

On Saturday Suffolk police say a 29-year-old man walked into a hospital emergency room with a gun-shot wound. Officers say there was a traffic incident prior to the shooting, where someone was driving recklessly on Bridge Road.

Sgt. Anaya says if you encounter an erratic driver, get their license plate number, color of the car, make, model and direction the car is traveling.

“Do not engage with that person in that road rage incident. Call 911, be very descriptive,” said Sgt. Anaya. “Unfortunately we have seen road rage escalate to violence or injury.”

Suffolk police are still looking for a suspect in that road rage shooting from Saturday. They say the vehicle is described as a white SUV.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.