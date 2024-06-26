2 victims killed in shooting at Chick-fil-A restaurant in Irving, police say

Two people were killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a North Texas Chick-fil-A restaurant in Irving, according to Irving police.

The homicide occurred at the Chick-fil-A in the 5300 block of North MacArthur Boulevard, police said in a social media post about 4:20 p.m.

No suspects are in custody. The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area during the investigation.

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.