2 vehicle crash reported in construction zone on I-75 in Montgomery County
State troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 early Sunday morning, an Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post dispatcher confirmed.
Just before midnight, troopers were dispatched to I-75 southbound near mile marker 59 on reports of a crash involving a commercial vehicle.
The dispatcher said a semi-truck and a car were involved in this crash and that the car overturned onto its side.
The crash occurred in a construction zone, the dispatcher said.
Information on any possible injuries was not immediately available.
