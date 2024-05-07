2 vehicle crash reported in construction zone on I-75 in Montgomery County

State troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 early Sunday morning, an Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post dispatcher confirmed.

Just before midnight, troopers were dispatched to I-75 southbound near mile marker 59 on reports of a crash involving a commercial vehicle.

>> 1 dead after shooting near apartment complex in Dayton

The dispatcher said a semi-truck and a car were involved in this crash and that the car overturned onto its side.

The crash occurred in a construction zone, the dispatcher said.

Information on any possible injuries was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn how this crash happened.

We will continue to follow this story.