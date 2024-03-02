2-vehicle crash kills young boy in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A young boy has died following a two-vehicle crash in Pahrump, according to police.

It happened on Feb. 23 shortly after 8 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 160 and Homestead Road.

The Nevada State Police’s preliminary investigation indicated that a Chevy Tahoe was traveling southbound on SR 160 approaching the intersection of SR160 and Homestead. A black 2014 Dodge Journey was traveling eastbound on Homestead Road, attempting to make a left turn onto SR160 with a green light signal. The Chevy Tahoe failed to obey a red traffic signal light, while entering the intersection and struck the Dodge Journey’s left side with the Chevy Tahoe’s front.

The young boy was the passenger in the Dodge and was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash marks NSP’s 8th fatal crash in 2024.

