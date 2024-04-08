2-vehicle crash on County Road 45 leaves Lancaster man dead

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 12:43 p.m. Monday, April 9 on County Road 45, in Greenfield Township in Fairfield County.

Dean D. Kiger, 44, of Lancaster, was operating a 2005 Zhejiang Leike Machine Industry Co. motorcycle. Kiger was traveling eastbound on County Road 45 when a 2021 Ram ProMaster 3500, driven by Mohamed K. Barry, 36, of Columbus traveling westbound attempted to turn into a private driveway. Kiger struck the Ram.

Kiger was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene at 12:57 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Greenfield Township Fire/EMS, Bloom Township Fire/EMS, the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and the Fairfield County Sherriff’s Office.

The crash is still under investigation by the Lancaster Post of the Highway Patrol.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Lancaster man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Greenfield Township