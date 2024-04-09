2 vehicle crash closes Alabama 104 in Baldwin County: ALEA

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A two-vehicle crash Monday night has closed all lanes of Alabama 104 near 5-mile marker in Baldwin County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash occurred around 9:10 p.m.

No bond set for man accused of shooting Eight Mile store owner multiple times, following jurisdiction controversy

ALEA did not specify how long the road will be blocked.

Troopers are monitoring the situation.

This is a developing story. News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.