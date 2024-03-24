2-vehicle crash in Clay Twp. Saturday killed Trotwood woman

Mar. 23—A two-vehicle crash happened in Clay Twp. Saturday morning, which left one person dead.

The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the person as 66-year-old Stephanie L. Lankford from Trotwood, who was pronounced deceased at the scene by Union Fire/EMS.

OSHP responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of North Diamond Mill Road and Phillipsburg Union Road around 10:56 a.m., according to the patrol.

A 2019 Ram pickup truck from Kentucky was eastbound on Phillipsburg Union Road and failed to stop at the intersection's stop sign, hitting Lankford's 2017 GMC Terrain that was northbound on Diamond Mill Road.

Lankford's vehicle overturned as a result of the impact, and went off the right side of the roadway, landing on its roof.

The second driver was evaluated by Union Fire/EMS at the scene and was not transported to the hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Union Fire Department, Englewood Fire Department, Clay Twp. Police Department and Carl's Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.