2 turn themselves in on warrants and other reports

Apr. 11—Ashley Nicole Randall, 30, reportedly turned herself in on a local warrant at 4:42 a.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Todd Alan Rietvoled, 63, reportedly turned himself in on a local warrant at 5:03 a.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

1 arrested after suspicious person report

Police arrested Bobbie Jo Rhondes, 32, after receiving a report at 5:33 a.m. Wednesday of a suspicious person outside 906 W. Front St. It is unclear what the arrest was for.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday of a hit-and-run crash that had occurred in the last 24 hours. It was unknown where it occurred.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 5:16 p.m. Wednesday of headlights that had been stolen at 1721 W. Main St.