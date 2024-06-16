2 traffic stop attempts, 2 guns confiscated, 3 arrests

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A twice-attempted traffic stop in Flint late Friday night led to the confiscation of two firearms and the arrest of three men.

Michigan State Police Third District posted the photo of a loaded, AR-15-style pistol and a second, loaded pistol on their social media page Sunday afternoon.

State troopers from the Flint Secure Cities Partnership stopped a car for an expired license plate at around 11:30 p.m. Friday, on Clio Road near Pasadena Avenue in Flint, MSP Third District said in the post.

Troopers flashed their lights and the car pulled into a parking lot–but then sped away from the scene. Troopers then activated their sirens and followed, but did not give chase.

A new MSP policy lets troopers give high-speed chase only in cases that involve life-threatening, violent crime suspects.

A short distance away, the car stopped and troopers reinitiated the traffic stop.

State troopers in Flint confiscated a loaded, AR-15-style pistol, and another loaded pistol, during a traffic stop Friday night, June 14. (Photo courtesy MSP Third District)

They then searched the car, finding the loaded AR-15 pistol and the other loaded pistol.

They arrested the three men, ages 26, 26 and 28, and lodged them on felony charges at the Genesee County Jail.

