2 tourists arrested for alleged terror threat on Las Vegas Strip: ‘That’s a bomb of a car’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men face charges after police believe they conspired to set off a car bomb on the Las Vegas Strip, though a language barrier may have led to a misunderstanding, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

On May 9, Metro police responded to the Horseshoe Las Vegas Center Strip Hotel and Casino after an employee in the valet area allegedly heard two men say something “to the effect of ‘this looks like a great place for a car bomb,’” documents said.

An employee told police the two men made him uncomfortable and, after asking what country they were visiting from, the two men appeared to become angry at each other for providing different answers. One said Belgium, the other said Turkey, police said.

Officers later located the two men and a third man in a car on Las Vegas Boulevard, they said. Police later learned the men spoke Dutch. Police later learned that the three men rented two cars.

One of the men told police another man possibly made the threat because he was jealous of two other men getting into an expensive car, documents said. The other man told police he may have said, “That’s a bomb of a car” rather than threatening a car bomb.

The two men face charges of communicating a bomb threat. It appeared federal authorities took the men into custody and that they were no longer in the country.

