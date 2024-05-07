2 tornadoes, EF-0 and EF-1, were in KC metro during Monday night storms

Two tornadoes touched down during Monday night’s storms in the Kansas City metro area, causing downed trees and some damage to buildings in their paths.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City confirmed the two tornadoes and gave them EF-0 and EF-1 classifications on Tuesday after storm-damage survey teams reviewed wind damage from the storms.

A tornado in northeastern Platte County touched down around 11 p.m. and lasted seven minutes, according to a preliminary damage survey. The EF-0 tornado had peak winds of 80 mph and a maximum width of 50 yards. It traveled about 6 miles.

The other tornado, an EF-1, touched town in Blue Springs around 11:26 p.m. and lasted about nine minutes. It traveled close to five and-a-half miles, reaching Grain Valley with 100 mph peak winds.

“A crew remains in the field this afternoon looking at other damage reports across the region,” NWS Kansas City said Tuesday on its X account, formerly Twitter.

The weather service shared photos of damaged RVs, downed trees and other wind damage near buildings from Monday’s storms. The entire Kansas City metro was under a tornado watch Monday evening.

No injuries or deaths have been reported in either tornado, the weather service said.