2 toddlers dead after they were found unconscious in west Phoenix backyard pool

Two toddlers have died after they were found unconscious in a backyard pool in a west Phoenix home Thursday.

Around 3:30 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, firefighter crews were called to the home for a 3-year-old found in a pool. They later received information that it was two toddlers.

The two girls were found unconscious and taken to a hospital, where they died. It was unknown how long they were underwater.

The incident was under investigation by police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Firefighters head to Phoenix after 2 toddlers found dead in pool