These 2 Texas universities made Forbes list of 'New Ivy League' schools

America's Ivy League schools, also known as the "Ancient Eight," have lost some of their prestige recently.

Some Ivy League schools are facing recent challenges, including complaints over admissions policies and the price of tuition and room and board, which could lead incoming students to look elsewhere.

According to the College Board, tuition and fees plus room and board at a four-year private college averaged $56,190 in the 2023-24 school year compared to $24,030 at a four-year, in-state public college.

Harvard University took a 5% dip in undergraduate applications despite scraping requirements for standardized testing, Bloomberg reported.

Could incoming college students be looking elsewhere? Forbes compiled a list analyzing 2022 admissions data, admission rates, and standardized test scores of 1,742 colleges of at least 4,000 students to determine the top "New Ivies" schools. Here's what their survey found:

What are Forbes' 10 Public Ivies?

According to Forbes, there are 10 state universities that attract well-accomplished students. Military academies were not included in their analysis and California universities were excluded because they don’t consider test scores.

Binghamton University (New York)

Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia)

University of Florida

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Maryland-College Park

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill

University of Texas-Austin

University of Virginia

University of Wisconsin-Madison (Wisconsin)

What are Forbes' 10 Private Ivies?

According to Forbes, these 10 private universities are attracting students and are considered the new private Ivy League schools. Forbes’ analysis excluded schools with fewer than 4,000 students, the "Ancient Eight," and four Ivy-plus schools: Stanford, MIT, Duke, and Chicago.

Boston College (Massachusetts)

Carnegie Mellon University (Pennsylvania)

Emory University (Georgia)

Georgetown University (District of Columbia)

Johns Hopkins University (Maryland)

Northwestern University (Illinois)

Rice University (Texas)

University of Notre Dame (Indiana)

University of Southern California

Vanderbilt University (Tennessee)

What are the original Ivy League schools?

The eight original Ivy League schools are:

Brown University (Rhode Island)

Columbia University (New York)

Cornell University (New York)

Dartmouth College (New Hampshire)

Harvard University (Massachusetts)

University of Pennsylvania

Princeton University (New Jersey)

Yale University (Connecticut)

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Forbes list adds UT-Austin, Rice University to 'New Ivy League' list