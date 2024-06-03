2 Texas cities rank top 15 most friendliest in the South by Southern Living magazine

Southern Living magazine recently ranked the 15 friendliest cities in the South, with San Antonio and Austin coming in at Nos. 12 and 13, respectively.

The magazine used an online survey with more than 20,000 respondents. Cities must have more than 40,000 residents to qualify for the list.

Why do people consider these cities to have southern hospitality?

Let’s explore.

Why visit San Antonio, the 12th friendliest city in the South?

According to Southern Living Magazine, several factors explain why San Antonio is a cordial city in the South.

San Antonio boasts a unique blend of cultures, particularly influenced by its Mexican heritage. Events like Fiesta San Antonio celebrate this diversity, fostering a sense of unity and inclusiveness among residents and visitors.

San Antonio is often ranked as one of the best cities for families due to its safe neighborhoods, excellent schools, and abundance of family-friendly activities. The city's emphasis on family values contributes to its friendly atmosphere.

Attractions such as the San Antonio RiverWalk , the Alamo , and numerous parks and historical sites are designed to be accessible and enjoyable for visitors, enhancing the city’s reputation as a friendly and accommodating place.

San Antonio hosts numerous festivals and events throughout the year, such as the Texas Folklife Festival and the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, which bring people together and celebrate the city's rich traditions and community spirit.

Why visit Austin, the 13th friendliest city in the South?

Austin is known as the “Live Music Capital of The World.” It’s not unusual to see people on the street playing guitar, banging drums, or even performing live street jazz.

Popular festivals like SXSW and Austin City Limits attract people from all over the world to Austin.

There are several venues to listen to live music and concerts, including:

The Saxon Pub

Paramount Theater

Empire Control Room

Moody Theater

Stubb’s

People also flock to many of the food spots in the city. Here’s a list of some of those popular destinations:

Barley Swine - Known for its tasting menus that emphasize farm-to-table freshness and sustainability. It's a perfect spot for food enthusiasts who appreciate seasonal and creative dishes​.

Bird Bird Biscuit - Famous for its delicious biscuit sandwiches, such as the Queen Beak, which features a spiced chicken breast with honey sauce and bacon chipotle mayo. It's a great place for breakfast or brunch​.

Leroy & Lewis BBQ - Located at Cosmic Coffee, this BBQ joint offers a unique approach to barbecue, using the entire cow and incorporating dishes like miso-glazed carrots and tender beef cheeks.

June’s All Day - This cafe and wine bar on South Congress Avenue has a Parisian feel with its checkered floors and sidewalk bistro setup. It's known for dishes like bone marrow bolognese and a curated wine list. ​

Emmer & Rye - Ideal for a date night or special occasion, this restaurant offers a seasonally changing menu with a focus on innovative dishes.

Top 15 friendliest cities in the South list

Charleston, South Carolina Savannah, Georgia Greenville, South Carolina New Orleans, Louisiana Nashville, Tennessee Wilmington, North Carolina Asheville, North Carolina Franklin, Tennessee Lexington, Kentucky Lafayette, Louisiana Chattanooga, Tennessee San Antonio, Texas Austin, Texas Bentonville, Arkansas Cary, North Carolina

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 2 Texas cities rank in top 15 most friendliest cities in the South