2 Tennessee state representatives discuss legislative session, push for more bipartisan work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Tennessee state representatives from opposing parties joined Good Morning Nashville to discuss a wide range of topics from school vouchers, the grocery tax, and a push for more bipartisan work.

State Rep. Todd Warner (R-Chapel Hill) was quick to double down on his distain for Governor Bill Lee’s failed school voucher program.

After casting vision for the bill back in November, the bill quickly became the governor’s signature proposal, which sparked conversation from both sides.

WATCH: Lawmakers reflect on school voucher expansion bill

The school voucher plan never made it to the governor’s desk after falling short during the 2024 legislative session.

“I am extremely disappointed for the families who will have to wait yet another year for the freedom to choose the right education for their child, especially when there is broad agreement that now is the time to bring universal school choice to Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee. “While we made tremendous progress, unfortunately it has become clear that there is not a pathway for the bill during the legislative session.”

The proposal aimed to expand the voucher program to all 95 counties in Tennessee, allowing tax money to cover the tuition of a student going to private school.

Another bill that never saw the light of the day was Rep. Aftyn Behn’s (D-Nashville) renewed push to eliminate the grocery sales tax in Tennessee.

WATCH: Push to end grocery tax fails

According to previous reports, eliminating this tax would have saved the average Tennessee family about $400 a year, per data from Tennessee Department of Revenue.

The bill would have dropped the food tax but increased taxes for businesses who grossed at least $250,000 a year. However, Republicans said they wanted to keep the state “business-friendly.”

Behn said she plans to bring back the bill in 2025, citing financial concerns she hears from her constituents.

While in studio, Warner and Behn both shared their discontentment after a bill the two teamed up on never made it out of committee, sharing a similar frustration on the challenge of bipartisan work in Tennessee.

Read the latest from the TN State Capitol Newsroom

HB 2533, led by Warner and Behn, hoped to move sexual harassment cases from control of the Legislature to a third party like the states Attorney General’s office.

Warner and Behn both seemed hopeful the two could find common ground moving forward, but recognizes the challenge that is in politics today.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.