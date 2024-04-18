2 Tennessee cities among top 50 ‘mosquito infested’ cities in U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As warmer weather and sunny skies return to Middle Tennessee, so too does an insect that is not only thought of as a nuisance but is considered one of the world’s deadliest animals.

Mosquitoes typically begin emerging across the United States in May after hibernating over the colder months. However, as overall temperatures rise across the nation, pest control companies like Terminix say mosquitoes are starting to emerge sooner and for longer periods.

West Nile virus presence widespread throughout Davidson County, Health Department says

Some places naturally have a higher mosquito population than others due to environmental factors like moisture and humidity. A study conducted by Terminix identified the top 50 “mosquito infested” cities in the U.S., and two of them are in Tennessee.

Memphis was ranked as the 13th worst city for mosquitoes in the nation and Nashville was only a few spots behind as the 16th most mosquito infested city. The list was generated using service data from over 300 of Terminix’s branches located across the country.

The cities that ranked higher on the list were where residents used the highest number of mosquito control services in 2023. Based on that data, the top five worst cities for mosquitoes were Los Angeles, New York City, Dallas, Atlanta and Philadelphia.

Also ranking above Memphis and Nashville were several large metropolitan areas in Florida, including Tampa, Orlando and Miami. At the bottom of the list were Birmingham, Ft. Myers, Baton Rouge, Waco, Seattle and Tallahassee.

West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes captured in Southeast Nashville

Those looking to avoid mosquitoes as much as possible should consider a move to Maine, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada or Nebraska as the study found these states have the least mosquitoes.

Not only are mosquitoes annoying, but they can also pose risks to people’s health and safety since they carry diseases like West Nile virus and Zika virus. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), cases of West Nile virus reported in the U.S. tripled from 2020 to 2021.

Nashville dealt with its own spread of the virus last year, with West Nile detected in nearly 75% of mosquito traps placed around Davidson County by August. A spokesperson for the Metro Public Health Department said that number was higher than previous years.

Part of the reason may have been an especially rainy summer. However, no human cases were reported in the city. According to the health department, the last positive human case in Nashville was reported around 2019.

Study: Mosquito season getting longer

The EPA’s data set indicates that cases of West Nile virus in the U.S. have varied widely from year to year, with no obvious long-term trends. Human infections are fairly uncommon, but the disease can cause symptoms such as a fever, headache, aches, fatigue and vomiting.

Some patients also experience more severe damage to their central nervous system, causing encephalitis, meningitis and occasionally death. In rare cases, the disease may also result in neurological issues, according to the CDC.

Residents can take steps to protect themselves by reducing or eliminating all standing water in their yards, cutting back overgrown vegetation and making sure their windows and doors have screens.

According to Dr. Sydney Crawley, Principal Vector Scientist for Terminix, mosquitoes can breed in as little as one tablespoon of water so draining all forms of standing water is “imperative to mosquito control.”

Gutters and yard adornments like fountains, birdbaths and flowerpots are all common mosquito breeding sites.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Limiting time outdoors at dusk and night when mosquitoes are most present in Davidson County can also help prevent bites, in addition to wearing mosquito repellent and long sleeve shirts, pants and socks.

According to Crawley, dark colors are typically more attractive to mosquitoes, making lighter colored clothing ideal. It’s also important to note that some repellents work best on skin, while others work better when applied directly to clothing.

To find out more information about mosquito control in Davidson County, call 615-340-5660. More information can also be found by clicking here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.