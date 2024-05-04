2 Teens Turn Themselves in After Video of Boaters Dumping Trash Into Ocean Goes Viral

"We want to extend our sincerest apologies to everyone who has been impacted and rightfully upset by what occurred," shared one of the teen's families

Getty Boca Raton boats on May 12, 2013.

Two teens turned themselves in after a video documented them dumping trash in the ocean off Boca Raton, Fla., went viral, reports Palm Beach Post, WFLX and NBC Miami.

The video of the two teens, who have not been publicly identified, was posted by Wavy Boats' Instagram account on Tuesday, April 30. In the video, the two teens are seen alongside eight other people leaving Boca Bash 2024.

The 15 and 16-year-old juveniles are facing felony third-degree charges of causing pollution so as to harm or injure human health or welfare, animal, plant, aquatic life or property, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials, per NBC Miami. They could face five years in prison or fines of up to $50,000.

The teens were recorded dumping large garbage cans full of trash and bottles directly into the ocean as they headed back to the unofficial boating party, per FWC officials, reports NBC Miami.

“The illegal dumping of trash in our marine environment is a serious crime, and we worked closely with the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office to determine appropriate charges," said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto, per NBC Miami. "Callous disregard for Florida’s environment will not be tolerated. This is a teaching moment for all those involved — Florida’s natural resources are precious, and we should all do our part to protect them."

Getty Boca Raton inlet

Related: Dead Curvier Beaked Whale Found with 80 Lbs. of Plastic Bags in Stomach: 'It's Disgusting'

On Tuesday, investigators arrived at the home of the boat owner, who revealed that his son was the 15-year-old involved.

Meanwhile, the 16-year-old’s father told investigators that due to the incident, his son was not attending school at Boca Raton High School. He confirmed they are seeking legal counsel.

According to ABC affiliate WPBF, one of the families released a statement on Friday: "We take the responsibility of caring for our oceans and our community very seriously, and we are extremely saddened by what occurred last weekend at Boca Bash. We want to extend our sincerest apologies to everyone who has been impacted and rightfully upset by what occurred. Our family and our counsel have remained in touch with FWC since we were first contacted by them and have continued to cooperate with all authorities.”

The statement continued: “As a family, we agree with FWC Commissioner Rodney Barreto that this is a teaching moment for the young kids involved and they should certainly participate in community service and ocean conservation efforts to deepen their understanding of the importance of our community and environment."

Related: Whales Have Been Spotted Swimming in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch for the First Time

Along with the teens’ families and the FWC, the Boca Bash shared a statement on Facebook, assuring followers that it assisted in identifying the boat owner and teens.

Boca Bash condemned the incident, noting they were “appalled” by the passengers' “shameful” behavior. Boca Bash also said, “By no means do we believe this is a representation of the gathering.”

“We implore and expect boaters to keep the waterways clean, uphold proper boating etiquette, and follow state laws while on the water. We also are very clear that it is of utmost importance to hire a captain for your vessel if you are on the water enjoying drinks,” continued the statement. “We hope the repercussions handed down can be viewed publicly as a warning of how important our waters are to us native Floridians.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A representative for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for more information on Friday.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.